Beacon To Evaluate Therapeutic Potential Of Abeona's AAV204 Capsid - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) and Beacon Therapeutics announced an agreement by which Beacon will evaluate Abeona's patented AAV204 capsid for the development and commercialization of potential gene therapies for select ophthalmology indications. Beacon will have the right to evaluate, for a 12-month period, the AAV204 capsid for potential use in certain ophthalmology indications.

Abeona will receive an upfront payment upon Beacon's exercise of its option to license AAV204, with additional payments upon the achievement of certain milestones, along with tiered royalties on worldwide net sales for licensed products incorporating AAV204. Beacon will be responsible for the development and commercialization of all licensed products.

