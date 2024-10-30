Beacon Energy Announces Major Holdings Shift

Advance Energy (GB:BCE) has released an update.

Beacon Energy PLC has announced a change in major holdings, with voting rights now falling below 3%. This shift, due to recent acquisitions or disposals, reflects a significant alteration in shareholder structure. Investors may want to keep an eye on Beacon Energy as these changes could impact the company’s market dynamics.

