News & Insights

Markets
BECN

Beacon CFO Frank Lonegro Resigns

December 04, 2023 — 04:33 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Beacon (BECN) Monday announced that its Chief Financial Officer Frank Lonegro will be leaving the company to become the chief executive of a publicly traded company outside of the building products industry.

Beacon has commenced a formal search for its next CFO. Lonegro will remain with the company until February 1, 2024, to provide a seamless transition.

"We are thrilled for Frank to have the opportunity to lead a company and wish him continued success in this next role. Since joining us in early 2020, Frank has been a tremendous asset for Beacon and a wonderful business partner for me and the executive team. Together, we set Beacon on a new trajectory, and we are well on our way to unlocking Beacon's full potential," said Julian Francis, Beacon's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Further, the company also reaffirmed its outlook for the full year 2023, which it provided on November 2, 2023, in connection with its third quarter earnings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BECN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.