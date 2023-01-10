Beacon (BECN) Opens Greenfield Branch, Fortifies Ambition 2025

In line with its Ambition 2025 investment strategy, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN unveiled a greenfield location in Augusta, GA. This opening will expand services to customers in the greater Augusta market, including adjacent counties in South Carolina.



Pertaining to the opening, Brian Gibson, Beacon’s regional vice president, South Atlantic, said, “The branch is stocked with leading brands of roofing and complementary products, including Beacon’s own TRI-BUILT products.”



Notably, BECN has opened 13 greenfield branches in the state. The new greenfield openings, along with the two tuck-in acquisitions announced recently, will help BECN in 2023.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of Beacon — the largest distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada — have outperformed the industry in the past year.

Strategic Efforts: a Boon

Beacon has undertaken several strategic initiatives to drive its long-term ambition of growing and enhancing the customer experience, expanding the top line and margin and boosting value for customers, suppliers, employees, and shareholders.



In February 2022, the company unveiled the Ambition 2025 targets, which emphasize its winning culture, operational excellence, above-market growth trajectory and accelerated stockholder value creation. It projects net sales of $9 billion at a CAGR of 8%, adjusted EBITDA of $1 billion at a CAGR of 10%, significant cash flow generation, net leverage of 2.5 times targeted 2025 adjusted EBITDA (resulting in $2.8 billion of investment capacity), and strategic deployment of capital on mergers & acquisitions, growth investments and share repurchases to produce superior returns.



In addition, the company’s board changed its fiscal year-end from Sep 30 to Dec 31 (effective Jan 1, 2022) for the year ending Dec 31, 2022. The change is anticipated to be extremely beneficial since it will promote internal efficiencies and better external comparability.



A solid residential backdrop, exceptional operating cost management and cash flow, a focus on the e-commerce platform, a new OTC (On-Time and Complete) Delivery Network, and a newly designed website will drive growth.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Beacon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS, Wingstop Inc. WING and Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI.



Tecnoglass currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. Shares of the company have gained 35.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGLS’ 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 11.5% and 9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Wingstop carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of WING have decreased 11.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wingstop’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 18.4% and 16.3%, respectively, from the comparable year-ago period’s levels.



Darden carries a Zacks Rank #2. Shares of DRI have gained 2.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Darden’s fiscal 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 7.9% and 5.5%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago period’s levels.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.