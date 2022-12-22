Beacon (BECN) on Expansion Spree, Unviels Greenfield Branches

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN has unveiled greenfield locations in Durham, NC and La Vergne, TN, in line with its Ambition 2025 investment strategy.



The recent move will expand services to customers in the high growth Raleigh-Durham market. Also, the La Vergne, TN branch, which is located in the Nashville metro area, will serve lumberyard, building supply and home center customers, specifically in the rural markets. Notably, BECN has opened 15 greenfield branches this year.



Shares of Beacon — the largest distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada — have outperformed the industry in the past year. Let’s see what’s driving the stock.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strategic Efforts: a Boon

Beacon has undertaken several strategic initiatives to drive its long-term ambition of growing and enhancing the customer experience, expanding the top line and margin and boosting value for customers, suppliers, employees and shareholders.



In February 2022, the company unveiled the Ambition 2025 targets, which emphasize its winning culture, operational excellence, above-market growth trajectory and accelerated stockholder value creation. It projects net sales of $9 billion at a CAGR of 8%, adjusted EBITDA of $1 billion at a CAGR of 10%, significant cash flow generation, net leverage of 2.5 times targeted 2025 adjusted EBITDA (resulting in $2.8 billion of investment capacity), and strategic deployment of capital on mergers & acquisitions, growth investments and share repurchases to produce superior returns.



In addition, the company’s board changed its fiscal year-end from Sep 30 to Dec 31 (effective Jan 1, 2022) for the year ending Dec 31, 2022. The change is anticipated to be extremely beneficial since it will promote internal efficiencies and better external comparability.



A solid residential backdrop, exceptional operating cost management and cash flow, a focus on the e-commerce platform, a new OTC (On-Time and Complete) Delivery Network, and a newly designed website will drive growth.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Beacon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS, Wingstop Inc. WING and Chuy's Holdings, Inc. CHUY.



Tecnoglass currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. Shares of the company have gained 21.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGLS’ 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 11.2% and 9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Wingstop carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). WING has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12%. Shares of WING have decreased 11.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wingstop’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 18.3% and 16.1%, respectively, from the comparable year-ago period’s levels.



Chuy’s Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. CHUY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.6%, on average. Shares of CHUY have declined 1.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chuy’s Holdings 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 8.6% and 10.4%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago period’s levels.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.