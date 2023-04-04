Beacon (BECN) Expands With AI's & Prince Building Buyouts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN acquired Al’s Roofing Supply, Inc. of Hayward, CA, and Prince Building Systems, LLC of Neillsville, WI. These two acquisitions are related to the residential line of business and are exciting additions as BECN moves toward achieving Ambition 2025 growth targets.



Al’s has been serving the San Francisco Bay Area for more than 40 years and operates four branches in Hayward, Newark, San Carlos and San Jose. Prince Building Systems has been serving lumberyard customers for more than 10 years in the Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin areas.

Acquisitions: A Boon

The company currently has been focusing on its Ambition 2025 targets (announced on Feb 24, 2022), which emphasize operational excellence, above-market growth trajectory and accelerated stockholder value creation. The financial targets of Ambition 2025 assume that sales will reach $9 billion (8% CAGR) and $1 billion of EBITDA (10% CAGR), which would translate into 11% EBITDA margins (up 100 basis points from 2021).



Beacon has undertaken several strategic initiatives to drive its long-term ambition of growing and enhancing the customer experience, expanding the top line and margin and boosting value for customers, suppliers, employees and shareholders. It made five acquisitions in 2022, leveling up to the Ambition 2025 strategic plan.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of Beacon — the largest distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada — have gained 13.7% over the past three months against the industry’s 2.7% decline.

