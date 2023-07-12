Beacon (BECN) Expands in 5 Locations With Crossroads Buyout

In line with its Ambition 2025 investment strategy, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN acquired Crossroads Roofing Supply, Inc., an Oklahoma City, OK-based business.



Crossroads’ Enid, Norman, Oklahoma City, Stillwater and Tulsa branches have been serving residential and commercial contractors for more than 20 years.



Shares of Beacon — the largest distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada — have gained 42.1% in the past three months compared with the industry's 7.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strategic Efforts: a Boon

Beacon has undertaken several strategic initiatives to drive its long-term ambition of growing and enhancing customers’ experiences, expanding its top line and margin and boosting value for customers, suppliers, employees and shareholders.



The company has been focusing on its Ambition 2025 targets (announced on Feb 24, 2022), which emphasize operational excellence, an above-market growth trajectory and accelerated stockholder value creation. The financial targets of Ambition 2025 assume that sales will reach $9 billion (8% CAGR) and $1 billion of EBITDA (10% CAGR), which would translate into 11% EBITDA margin (up 100 basis points from 2021).



As part of this initiative, Beacon has been focusing on business expansion through bolt-on acquisitions and divestitures. So far, in 2023, the company has expanded its branch footprint through the completion of five acquisitions and the opening of 14 new locations.



A solid residential backdrop, exceptional operating cost management and cash flow, a focus on the e-commerce platform, a new OTC (On-Time and Complete) Delivery Network and a newly designed website will drive growth.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Beacon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some other top-ranked stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector include:



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY sports a Zacks Rank #1. PLAY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.8%, on average. Shares of PLAY have gained 43.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLAY’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 16.9% and 28%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ARCO has a long-term earnings growth rate of 9.5%. The stock has rallied 69.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arcos Dorados’ 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 13.4% and 4.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Chuy's Holdings, Inc. CHUY carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.4%, on average. Shares of CHUY have skyrocketed 97.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chuy’s Holdings’ 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 9.9% and 27.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.