Beacon (BECN) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Ups 2023 View

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN reported decent results for second-quarter 2023, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.



The upside was backed by strong residential demand and a solid Coastal Construction Product segment contribution. Also, the emphasis on Ambition 2025 growth initiatives, strategic investments in greenfields and acquisitions drove top-line growth. The company also lifted its expectations for the year.



Shares of the company rose 1% in the after-hours trading session on Aug 3, post the earnings release.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

This distributor of building products reported adjusted earnings of $2.66 per share, which topped the consensus mark of $2.27 by 17.2% and increased 10.4% from the year-ago adjusted level of $2.41 per share.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Quote



For the quarter, net sales of $2,503.7 million topped the consensus mark of $2,476 million by 1.1%. The top line grew 6.2% on a year-over-year basis, driven by solid execution on the Ambition 2025 growth program, including acquisitions and opening of greenfield locations, as well as solid pricing.



During the quarter, the weighted-average selling price increased approximately 2-3%, but volumes dropped 0-1%.

Sales According to Line of Business

Residential Roofing Product: For the reported quarter, sales of this product line (comprising 51.8% of quarterly net sales) were $1,298 million, up 8.5% from the prior year. Our model predicted the metric to be $1,212.7 million.



Non-Residential Roofing Product: Sales (comprising 26.8% of the quarterly net sales) declined 1.7% from the year-ago quarter to $670.8 million. Our estimate was $693.4 million.



Complementary Product: For the quarter, sales of this product line (comprising 21.4% of quarterly net sales) increased 11.6% year over year to $534.9 million. Our model predicted the metric to be $532.6 million.

Operating Highlights

The gross margin of 25.4% was down 220 basis points (bps) year over year due to higher product costs, reflective of inventory profit roll-off, majorly offset by higher average selling prices of the company’s products.



Adjusted operating margin declined to 15.1 % from 15.7% a year ago, owing to decreased payroll and benefits costs, primarily due to lower incentive compensation and decreases in selling, general and administrative expenses.



Adjusted EBITDA declined 5.7% on a year-over-year basis to $290.3 million due to lower gross margin and higher operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 140 bps year over year to 11.6%.

Other Financial Details

As of Jun 30, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $65.8 million compared with $67.7 million at 2022-end and $54.6 million at June 2022-end. Long-term debt, net was $1,603.2 million, slightly down from the 2022-end value of $1,606.4 million and $1,609.6 million as of Jun 30, 2022.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $358.7 million in the first half of 2023 versus $187 million net cash used in operating activities in the prior year.

Q3 View

In the third quarter of 2023, the company expects net sales to increase approximately 7% on a year-over-year basis. The gross margin is expected to be in the mid-to-high 25%.

2023 Guidance Raised

For 2023, net sales growth is anticipated to be between 4% and 6%, up from the previously expected range of 2-4%.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $850-$890 million (previously $810 million to $870 million).



Continuous investments in greenfield locations are expected to yield 20-25 new locations in 2023.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Beacon sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector are:



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



PLAY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.9%, on average. Shares of PLAY have gained 38.2% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLAY’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 17% and 29%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 480.6%, on average. Shares of ANF have increased by 116.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF’s 2024 sales and EPS indicate an increase of 3.4% and 732%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 121.2%, on average. Shares of BJRI have increased 56.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJRI’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates 5.6% and 405.9% growth, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.