Beacon to be Acquired by QXO in $11 Billion Deal, Stock Up

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN, a leading distributor of roofing, waterproofing and exterior products, has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by QXO, Inc. (QXO) in a deal valued at $11 billion. The transaction is set at $124.35 per share in cash.



The agreement has received unanimous approval from both boards. The deal is expected to close by the end of April.



BECN’s shares gained 2% during the trading session yesterday. Investors’ sentiments are likely to have been boosted by the potential benefits to be realized from this agreement.

BECN’s Path Forward After the Acquisition

Following QXO's initial offer last November, BECN evaluated strategic options to maximize shareholder value. After a detailed review, the company determined that this transaction offers the best outcome, providing an immediate premium and cash certainty in an uncertain market.



BECN’s transformation under Ambition 2025 has led to strong financial and operational growth. With nearly 600 branches across the United States and Canada, the company continues to expand margins and create value. The transaction will help accelerate expansion while supporting customers in their building needs.

Continued Focus on Ambition 2025 Plan

Beacon has been intently focusing on several strategic initiatives to drive its long-term ambition of growing and enhancing the customer experience, expanding top line and margin, and boosting value for customers, suppliers, employees and shareholders. To add value to the aforementioned expectations, the company is currently focusing on delivering the expected targets through the Ambition 2025 plan.



In 2024, Beacon has advanced greatly along its path of achieving Ambition 2025 targets. The accomplishments include 19 newly opened greenfield locations, 42 acquired branches, digital sales up 24.1% year over year and continued improvements across its branches falling in the bottom quintile of financial performance metrics. The company’s efforts to improve underperforming branches contributed $20 million to adjusted EBITDA, bringing the three-year total to $78 million and surpassing its $75 million Ambition 2025 target ahead of schedule.

BECN’s Share Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this specialty wholesale distributor of roofing, waterproofing and related exterior products gained 45.6% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry’s 5.7% decline. The early advancement in achieving Ambition 2025 targets and maintaining shareholder value amid ongoing macro risks are encouraging for the company’s prospects.

