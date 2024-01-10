News & Insights

Beacon Appoints Carmelo Carrubba As Interim CFO; Expects Q4,FY23 Revenue Better Than View

January 10, 2024

(RTTNews) - Building products distributor, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN), Wednesday announced the appointment of Carmelo Carrubba as its interim Chief Financial Officer, effective January 20. Earlier, it had announced the resignation of Frank Lonegro who will leave the company on February 1 to join another company.

Carmelo Carrubba is currently working as Vice President of Strategy and Transformation. The company said that it is currently on the look out for a permanent CEO.

Prior to joining Beacon, Carrubba worked at Glatfelter as Vice President of Strategy and Sustainability.

Beacon also projects revenue for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 better than the Street estimates.

The company expects earnings of $92 million or $1.42 a diluted share to $96 million or $1.48 a diluted share for fourth quarter. It sees earnings of $432 million or loss per share of $0.48 to $436 million or loss per share of $0.42 for full year 2023. Beacon stated that it projects Adjusted EBITDA of $212 million to $217 million for fourth quarter while for full year 2023 it expects the same to be between $925 million and $930 million.

For fourth quarter, the company anticipates revenue of around $2.3 billion while fourteen analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters estimate it to be $2.22 billion.

For fiscal year 2023, the company sees revenue of approximately $9.1 billion, higher than the analysts' estimate of $9.04 billion.

The U.S. based company projects full year adjusted EBITDA to advance by low single digits for 2024 compared to 2023.

At the market open, Beacon's stock is slipping 2.10 percent, to $85.97 on the Nasdaq.

