Beacon Announces Partnership With Brooklyn's Renovate Robotics

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN has entered into a strategic partnership with Renovate Robotics, a startup developing autonomous roofing robots.



This Brooklyn, NY-based roofing automation pioneer is expected to launch its first robot, Rufus, with New Jersey and Pennsylvania contractors in the latter half of 2025. The Rufus robot specializes in installing asphalt shingles on residential roofs.



With this partnership, Beacon will be enhancing its service portfolio, especially the residential roofing segment, which is the major contributor to its top line.



Per Beacon’s president and CEO, Julian Francis, “This technology has the potential to disrupt the roofing industry where labor is a scarce resource, and we are excited to be an early partner that can help shape its development. We look forward to incorporating their advanced robotic technology across our network to better serve our contractor customers.”



BECN stock climbed 6.7% during Monday’s trading session. Investors’ sentiments are likely to have been boosted by the potential benefits to be realized from this strategic collaboration.

Continued Focus on Ambition 2025 Plan

Beacon has been intently focusing on several strategic initiatives to drive its long-term ambition of growing and enhancing the customer experience, expanding its top line and margin and boosting value for customers, suppliers, employees and shareholders. To add value to the aforementioned expectations, the company is currently focusing on delivering the expected targets through the Ambition 2025 plan.



The company’s launch of the new e-commerce platform, OTC (On-Time and Complete) Delivery Network, and a newly designed website is expected to boost sales and improve operating profitability in the upcoming period. Its OTC strategy leverages the density of its branch network and allows it to serve customers more effectively and efficiently.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this specialty wholesale distributor of roofing, waterproofing and related exterior products gained 46% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry’s 3.3% growth. The early advancement in achieving Ambition 2025 targets and maintaining shareholder value amid ongoing macro risks are encouraging for the company’s prospects.

BECN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Beacon currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector.



BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BJRI has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 84.7%, on average. The stock has gained 17.3% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJRI’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 3.3% and 17.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Brinker International, Inc. EAT currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. EAT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.7%, on average. The stock has surged 104.2% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 18.7% and 98.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. SFM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.1%, on average. The stock has gained 33.2% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SFM’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 12% and 24.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.