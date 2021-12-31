Beacon Acquires Crabtree Siding And Supply For Undisclosed Terms - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Roofing materials distributor Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) announced Friday the acquisition, effective January 1, 2022, of Crabtree Siding and Supply, a wholesale distributor of residential exterior building materials, including a broad offering of complementary products, to contractors and homebuilder customers. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Crabtree has a strong reputation for long-term mutually beneficial relationships with customers and suppliers, reaching annual sales of approximately $1 million. Their Cookeville, Tennessee location is strategically located in the growing market between Nashville and Knoxville.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.