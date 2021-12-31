Markets
Beacon Acquires Crabtree Siding And Supply For Undisclosed Terms - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Roofing materials distributor Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) announced Friday the acquisition, effective January 1, 2022, of Crabtree Siding and Supply, a wholesale distributor of residential exterior building materials, including a broad offering of complementary products, to contractors and homebuilder customers. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Crabtree has a strong reputation for long-term mutually beneficial relationships with customers and suppliers, reaching annual sales of approximately $1 million. Their Cookeville, Tennessee location is strategically located in the growing market between Nashville and Knoxville.

