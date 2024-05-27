BEACN Reports Growth Amidst Expansion Efforts

BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc (TSE:BECN) has released an update.

BEACn Wizardry & Magic Inc. has reported a revenue of $2.93 million with a 21% growth in the latter half of 2023, despite experiencing a net loss over the year. Following its trading halt in early May 2024, the company’s financial statements have been filed, and it now aims to boost future sales and profitability through new product launches and an expanding B2B sales program. Highlighting a successful introduction of its BEACN Mic Stand, BEACN is optimistic about its strategic growth in the content creator market.

