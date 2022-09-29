Beachbody Company (NYSE:BODY) shareholders have endured a 81% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY); the share price is down a whopping 81% in the last twelve months. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Because Beachbody Company hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 9.0% in thirty days. We do note, however, that the broader market is down 8.0% in that period, and this may have weighed on the share price. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Beachbody Company isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In just one year Beachbody Company saw its revenue fall by 13%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price fall of 81% in a year tells the story. That's a stern reminder that profitless companies need to grow the top line, at the very least. But markets do over-react, so there opportunity for investors who are willing to take the time to dig deeper and understand the business.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:BODY Earnings and Revenue Growth September 29th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Beachbody Company will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Beachbody Company shareholders are happy with the loss of 81% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 19%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 7.5%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Beachbody Company better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Beachbody Company that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

