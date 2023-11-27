Beachbody Company Inc (The) - (BODY) Price Target Increased by 4496.91% to 48.45

The average one-year price target for Beachbody Company Inc (The) - (NYSE:BODY) has been revised to 48.45 / share. This is an increase of 4,496.91% from the prior estimate of 1.05 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.62 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 499.63% from the latest reported closing price of 8.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beachbody Company Inc (The) -. This is a decrease of 59 owner(s) or 36.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BODY is 0.21%, an increase of 3.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.42% to 55,032K shares. The put/call ratio of BODY is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raine Capital holds 37,469K shares representing 599.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,047K shares representing 48.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 2,500K shares representing 39.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,502K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BODY by 32.80% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,384K shares representing 22.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,542K shares, representing a decrease of 11.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BODY by 35.24% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,378K shares representing 22.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beachbody Company Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Southern California, Beachbody is a worldwide leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company of the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD), the Openfit live digital streaming platform and MYXfitness, the company’s connected fitness brand.

