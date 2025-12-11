The Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODI) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

A strong stock as of late has been The Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODI). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 105.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $12.28 in the previous session. The Beachbody Company has gained 96.6% since the start of the year compared to the 1.1% gain for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the -18.6% return for the Zacks Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 10, 2025, The Beachbody Company reported EPS of $0.51 versus consensus estimate of -$0.54 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 9.08%.

For the current fiscal year, The Beachbody Company is expected to post earnings of -$1.15 per share on $249.79 in revenues. This represents a 89.06% change in EPS on a -40.35% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn -$0.39 per share on $234.16 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 66.38% and -6.26%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though The Beachbody Company has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for The Beachbody Company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

The Beachbody Company has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, The Beachbody Company currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if The Beachbody Company passes the test. Thus, it seems as though The Beachbody Company shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does BODI Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of BODI have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Cimpress plc (CMPR). CMPR has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Cimpress plc beat our consensus estimate by 3.45%, and for the current fiscal year, CMPR is expected to post earnings of $3.50 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.

Shares of Cimpress plc have gained 10.6% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 20.57X and a P/CF of 11.48X.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is in the top 20% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for BODI and CMPR, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

