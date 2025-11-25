The Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODI) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

A strong stock as of late has been The Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODI). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 87.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $10.99 in the previous session. The Beachbody Company has gained 54.5% since the start of the year compared to the -0.4% move for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the -20.4% return for the Zacks Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 10, 2025, The Beachbody Company reported EPS of $0.51 versus consensus estimate of -$0.54 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 9.08%.

For the current fiscal year, The Beachbody Company is expected to post earnings of -$1.23 per share on $249.35 in revenues. This represents a 88.3% change in EPS on a -40.46% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn -$1.07 per share on $215.2 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 12.6% and -13.69%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though The Beachbody Company has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for The Beachbody Company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

The Beachbody Company has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, The Beachbody Company currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if The Beachbody Company fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though The Beachbody Company shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does BODI Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of BODI have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Cimpress plc (CMPR). CMPR has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Cimpress plc beat our consensus estimate by 3.45%, and for the current fiscal year, CMPR is expected to post earnings of $3.50 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.

Shares of Cimpress plc have gained 5.6% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 19.74X and a P/CF of 11.02X.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is in the top 6% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for BODI and CMPR, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

