The Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODI) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODI) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 25.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $14.33 in the previous session. The Beachbody Company has gained 35.7% since the start of the year compared to the -4.3% gain for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the -11.5% return for the Zacks Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on March 10, 2026, The Beachbody Company reported EPS of $0.98 versus consensus estimate of $0.24 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 3.61%.

For the current fiscal year, The Beachbody Company is expected to post earnings of $0.55 per share on $225.45 in revenues. This represents a 10% change in EPS on a -10.44% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.92 per share on $288.54 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 249.7% and 27.99%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though The Beachbody Company has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for The Beachbody Company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

The Beachbody Company has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 25.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 24.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 7.4X versus its peer group's average of 9.4X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, The Beachbody Company currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if The Beachbody Company passes the test. Thus, it seems as though The Beachbody Company shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

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The Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.