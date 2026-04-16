Is The Beachbody Company (BODI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is The Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

The Beachbody Company, Inc. is one of 246 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BODI's full-year earnings has moved 241.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BODI has returned 6.2% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -3.1%. This means that The Beachbody Company, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Netflix (NFLX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 14.9%.

The consensus estimate for Netflix's current year EPS has increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, The Beachbody Company, Inc. belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.4% this year, meaning that BODI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Netflix belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #148. The industry has moved +8.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to The Beachbody Company, Inc. and Netflix as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.