Is The Beachbody Company (BODI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has The Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

The Beachbody Company, Inc. is one of 265 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BODI's full-year earnings has moved 57.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BODI has gained about 22.9% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -15.1%. As we can see, The Beachbody Company, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11%.

For PLBY Group, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 54.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, The Beachbody Company, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 18.7% so far this year, so BODI is performing better in this area.

PLBY Group, Inc., however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #91. The industry has moved -7.7% so far this year.

The Beachbody Company, Inc. and PLBY Group, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

