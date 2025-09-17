Is The Beachbody Company (BODI) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. The Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

The Beachbody Company, Inc. is one of 254 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BODI's full-year earnings has moved 49.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BODI has returned 18.5% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 10.2%. As we can see, The Beachbody Company, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 20.9%.

Over the past three months, Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, The Beachbody Company, Inc. belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.4% so far this year, so BODI is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C falls under the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this industry has 23 stocks and is ranked #185. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -12.8%.

The Beachbody Company, Inc. and Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

