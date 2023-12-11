Beachbody Company Announces Registered Direct Offering - Quick Facts

News & Insights

Beachbody Company Announces Registered Direct Offering

December 11, 2023

(RTTNews) - The Beachbody Company, Inc (BODY) has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 543,590 shares of the company's common stock at a purchase price of $9.75 per share of common stock in a registered direct offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 13, 2023. In a concurrent private placement, the company will issue to the investors warrants to purchase up to 543,590 shares of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $11.24 per share.

The Beachbody Company expects the gross proceeds to the company from the offering to be approximately $5.3 million. The company plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

