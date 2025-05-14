THE BEACHBODY CO Earnings Results: $BODI Reports Quarterly Earnings

THE BEACHBODY CO ($BODI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.84 per share, beating estimates of -$1.47 by $0.63. The company also reported revenue of $72,360,000, beating estimates of $65,464,956 by $6,895,044.
THE BEACHBODY CO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of THE BEACHBODY CO stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WHETSTONE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 147,466 shares (+78.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,104,520
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 95,607 shares (-63.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $716,096
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC removed 80,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $492,000
- LEXINGTON PARTNERS L.P. added 78,321 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $586,624
- RAINE CAPITAL LLC removed 78,321 shares (-10.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $481,674
- MILL CREEK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 32,485 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $199,782
- SUMMIT FINANCIAL, LLC removed 16,954 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $126,985
