THE BEACHBODY CO Earnings Preview: Recent $BODI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

THE BEACHBODY CO ($BODI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $83,341,650 and earnings of -$2.24 per share.
THE BEACHBODY CO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of THE BEACHBODY CO stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC removed 80,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $492,000
- RAINE CAPITAL LLC removed 78,321 shares (-10.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $481,674
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. added 42,079 shares (+38.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $258,785
- MILL CREEK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 32,485 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $199,782
- SUMMIT FINANCIAL, LLC added 16,954 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,267
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 5,215 shares (-32.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,072
- PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 4,000 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,600
