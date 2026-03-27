Beachbody (BODI) Price Target Increased by 35.25% to 14.02

The average one-year price target for Beachbody (NasdaqCM:BODI) has been revised to $14.02 / share. This is an increase of 35.25% from the prior estimate of $10.37 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.90% from the latest reported closing price of $10.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beachbody. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 19.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BODI is 1.26%, an increase of 53.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.84% to 1,449K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raine Capital holds 671K shares representing 15.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Whetstone Capital Advisors holds 298K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares , representing a decrease of 34.25%.

MSA Advisors holds 90K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares , representing a decrease of 29.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BODI by 35.30% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 53K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 35.07%.

Geode Capital Management holds 33K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BODI by 5.89% over the last quarter.

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