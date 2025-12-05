Beachbody (BODI) Price Target Increased by 31.18% to 10.37

The average one-year price target for Beachbody (NasdaqCM:BODI) has been revised to $10.37 / share. This is an increase of 31.18% from the prior estimate of $7.90 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.08% from the latest reported closing price of $11.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beachbody. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BODI is 0.82%, an increase of 175.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 1,572K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raine Capital holds 671K shares representing 15.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Whetstone Capital Advisors holds 400K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares , representing an increase of 11.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BODI by 58.77% over the last quarter.

MSA Advisors holds 117K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 88K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 34K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BODI by 45.56% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.