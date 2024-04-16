News & Insights

Beachbody (BODI) Price Target Decreased by 42.07% to 16.15

April 16, 2024 — 11:53 pm EDT

April 16, 2024 — 11:53 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) has been revised to 16.15 / share. This is an decrease of 42.07% from the prior estimate of 27.88 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 21.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.26% from the latest reported closing price of 9.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beachbody. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 455.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BODI is 0.33%, an increase of 1,317,894.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 369,592.05% to 1,442K shares. BODI / The Beachbody Company, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of BODI is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BODI / The Beachbody Company, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Raine Capital holds 749K shares representing 10.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,553K shares, representing a decrease of 4,377.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BODI by 86.79% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 325K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company.

MSA Advisors holds 117K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 61K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

