Beach Point Capital Management Increases Position in Velocity Financial (VEL)

Fintel reports that Beach Point Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.95MM shares of Velocity Financial Inc (VEL). This represents 12.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 8, 2022 they reported 3.26MM shares and 10.06% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.35% and an increase in total ownership of 2.14% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.31% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Velocity Financial is $11.60. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents an increase of 14.31% from its latest reported closing price of $10.15.

The projected annual revenue for Velocity Financial is $131MM, an increase of 44.59%. The projected annual EPS is $1.35, an increase of 37.70%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Velocity Financial. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VEL is 0.68%, an increase of 7.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 32,383K shares. The put/call ratio of VEL is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Snow Phipps Group holds 12,273K shares representing 37.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 10,964K shares representing 33.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,119K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEL by 6.71% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 677K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares, representing a decrease of 37.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEL by 21.09% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 452K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Velocity Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Westlake Village, California, Velocity is a vertically integrated real estate finance company that primarily originates and manages investor loans secured by 1-4 unit residential rental and small commercial properties. Velocity originates loans nationwide across an extensive network of independent mortgage brokers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.