Beach Point Capital Management Cuts Stake in Diebold (DBD)

Fintel reports that Beach Point Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.90MM shares of Diebold, Inc. (DBD). This represents 3.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 4.93MM shares and 6.29% of the company, a decrease in shares of 41.23% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.59% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.11% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diebold is $4.08. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 51.11% from its latest reported closing price of $2.70.

The projected annual revenue for Diebold is $3,775MM, an increase of 6.29%. The projected annual EPS is $1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diebold. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 14.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBD is 0.03%, a decrease of 22.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.64% to 65,036K shares. The put/call ratio of DBD is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,500K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,113K shares, representing an increase of 7.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 17.34% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 3,302K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,883K shares, representing a decrease of 17.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 1.85% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 2,565K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,716K shares, representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 25.58% over the last quarter.

Sapience Investments holds 2,475K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,539K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 17.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,427K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,208K shares, representing an increase of 9.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 23.17% over the last quarter.

Diebold Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 1, 2018 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2018 received the payment on March 16, 2018. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $2.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.81%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.94%, the lowest has been 2.23%, and the highest has been 3.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=23).

The current dividend yield is 31.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Diebold Nixdorf Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. Company automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 nancial institutions and top 25 global retailers, Diebold's integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and e ciently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide

