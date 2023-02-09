Beach Point Capital Management Cuts Stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT)

Fintel reports that Beach Point Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.28MM shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT). This represents 10.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 12, 2022 they reported 2.37MM shares and 10.53% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.68% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.40% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for AG Mortgage Investment Trust is $7.96. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $11.02. The average price target represents an increase of 22.40% from its latest reported closing price of $6.50.

The projected annual revenue for AG Mortgage Investment Trust is $73MM, an increase of 2,055.83%. The projected annual EPS is $0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in AG Mortgage Investment Trust. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITT is 0.09%, an increase of 19.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.01% to 8,009K shares. The put/call ratio of MITT is 4.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 755K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 766K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 37.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 622K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 35.77% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 462K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 91.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 185.46% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 420K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares, representing an increase of 38.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 5.12% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 400K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing an increase of 69.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 310.03% over the last quarter.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Declares $0.21 Dividend

On September 15, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2022 received the payment on October 31, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $6.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.92%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.93%, the lowest has been 2.54%, and the highest has been 67.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.26 (n=200).

The current dividend yield is 0.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.86%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in and manages a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Agency RMBS and Credit Investments. Its Credit Investments include Residential Investments and Commercial Investments. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in alternative investment activities.

