On The Beach Group Reports Share Capital

On The Beach (GB:OTB) has released an update.

On the Beach Group PLC has announced that as of May 31, 2024, the company’s issued share capital consists of 166,983,082 ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of 1 pence. Shareholders can use this figure as a reference point to determine if they need to disclose changes in their shareholding interests as per regulatory requirements.

For further insights into GB:OTB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.