News & Insights

Stocks

On The Beach Group Reports Share Capital

May 31, 2024 — 12:53 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

On The Beach (GB:OTB) has released an update.

On the Beach Group PLC has announced that as of May 31, 2024, the company’s issued share capital consists of 166,983,082 ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of 1 pence. Shareholders can use this figure as a reference point to determine if they need to disclose changes in their shareholding interests as per regulatory requirements.

For further insights into GB:OTB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.