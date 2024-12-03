News & Insights

On the Beach Group Initiates £25M Share Buyback

December 03, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

On The Beach (GB:OTB) has released an update.

On the Beach Group plc has announced a £25 million share buyback program, reflecting its strong financial position and confidence in future growth. With no debt and a robust cash reserve, the company is committed to returning surplus cash to shareholders alongside maintaining its progressive dividend policy. This move aligns with their strategy to invest in organic growth and seize additional opportunities.

