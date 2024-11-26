On The Beach Executives Show Insider Confidence

On The Beach (GB:OTB) has released an update.

On The Beach Group’s key executives, including the General Counsel, Chief Strategy Officer, and Chief People Officer, have collectively purchased ordinary shares under the company’s share incentive plan. These transactions, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflect insider confidence with shares priced at 159.40p. This strategic move could signal positive insider sentiment for potential investors.

