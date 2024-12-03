On The Beach Executives Increase Stock Holdings

On The Beach (GB:OTB) has released an update.

On The Beach Group PLC announced that key executives, including CEO Shaun Morton, CFO Jon Wormald, and CMO Zoe Harris, have purchased shares in the company as part of their remuneration package. The purchases, made at 208.5 pence per share, fulfill a requirement to defer 50% of their annual bonus, highlighting their commitment to the company’s future. This move indicates a strong confidence in the company’s prospects as these shares are subject to a two-year holding period.

