Beach Energy's Waitsia gas project contractor placed under voluntary administration

December 05, 2022 — 05:38 pm EST

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia's Beach Energy Ltd BPT.AX said on Tuesday that the contractor of the Waitsia gas project, Clough Ltd, was placed under voluntary administration.

The Western Australia gas project, operated by Beach's joint venture partner Mitsui & Co Ltd 8031.T, is due to start exporting gas through the North West Shelf liquefied natural gas plant in the second half of 2023.

