Beach Energy seeks acquisitions in Australia, NZ - CEO

MELBOURNE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Beach Energy Ltd BPT.AX is looking for acquisitions in Australia and New Zealand, Chief Executive Officer Morne Engelbrecht said on Monday, adding that the company could be interested in greenfield, brownfield or producing assets.

"We are focused on Australia and New Zealand in particular," Engelbrecht told analysts on a call after the company reported its annual results.

"We are looking at if potential assets can feed our current infrastructure. That's probably priority number one," he said.

"If it's producing that's a plus, but we're not focused on anything in particular in terms of whether it's greenfields, brownfields or producing."

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 407 119 523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.