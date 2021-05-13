Be Wary Of Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) And Its Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Vipshop Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = CN¥5.8b ÷ (CN¥59b - CN¥27b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Vipshop Holdings has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Online Retail industry average of 15%.

NYSE:VIPS Return on Capital Employed May 13th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Vipshop Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Vipshop Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 18% from 26% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a side note, Vipshop Holdings has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 45% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE. Keep in mind 45% is still pretty high, so those risks are still somewhat prevalent.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that Vipshop Holdings is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 138% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Vipshop Holdings, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

