Be Wary Of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) And Its Returns On Capital

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. On that note, looking into Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Tripadvisor is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.016 = US$32m ÷ (US$2.6b - US$656m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Tripadvisor has an ROCE of 1.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Interactive Media and Services industry average of 4.4%.

NasdaqGS:TRIP Return on Capital Employed August 9th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Tripadvisor compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Tripadvisor.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Tripadvisor Tell Us?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Tripadvisor. About five years ago, returns on capital were 8.1%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Tripadvisor becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line On Tripadvisor's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 33% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

