Be Wary Of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) And Its Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Surmodics is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = US$8.7m ÷ (US$177m - US$16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Surmodics has an ROCE of 5.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 8.7%.

NasdaqGS:SRDX Return on Capital Employed June 7th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Surmodics' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Surmodics.

What Can We Tell From Surmodics' ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Surmodics doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 20%, but since then they've fallen to 5.4%. However it looks like Surmodics might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Surmodics' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 122% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Surmodics that you might find interesting.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

