Be Wary Of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) And Its Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Skyworks Solutions:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$1.5b ÷ (US$8.6b - US$682m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Skyworks Solutions has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 15% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

NasdaqGS:SWKS Return on Capital Employed February 8th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Skyworks Solutions' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Skyworks Solutions doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 30% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Skyworks Solutions' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Skyworks Solutions is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 58% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Skyworks Solutions, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While Skyworks Solutions isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

