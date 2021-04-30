Be Wary Of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) And Its Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Patrick Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$171m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$227m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Patrick Industries has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Auto Components industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Patrick Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Patrick Industries.

So How Is Patrick Industries' ROCE Trending?

In terms of Patrick Industries' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 22% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On Patrick Industries' ROCE

In summary, Patrick Industries is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 213% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

