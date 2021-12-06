Be Wary Of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) And Its Returns On Capital

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. Having said that, after a brief look, LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for LivaNova, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0065 = US$10m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$658m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, LivaNova has an ROCE of 0.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 8.2%.

NasdaqGS:LIVN Return on Capital Employed December 6th 2021

What Does the ROCE Trend For LivaNova Tell Us?

In terms of LivaNova's historical ROCE trend, it isn't fantastic. The company used to generate 5.3% on its capital five years ago but it has since fallen noticeably. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 24% over that same period. When you see both ROCE and capital employed diminishing, it can often be a sign of a mature and shrinking business that might be in structural decline. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 30%, which has impacted the ROCE. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

Our Take On LivaNova's ROCE

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. But investors must be expecting an improvement of sorts because over the last five yearsthe stock has delivered a respectable 76% return. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

