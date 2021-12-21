Be Wary Of Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) And Its Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Lamb Weston Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$406m ÷ (US$4.2b - US$650m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

Therefore, Lamb Weston Holdings has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 9.4% it's much better.

NYSE:LW Return on Capital Employed December 21st 2021

In the above chart we have measured Lamb Weston Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Lamb Weston Holdings.

What Can We Tell From Lamb Weston Holdings' ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Lamb Weston Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 12% from 24% five years ago. However it looks like Lamb Weston Holdings might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Lamb Weston Holdings' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Lamb Weston Holdings' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has gained an impressive 71% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

