Be Wary Of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) And Its Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for J & J Snack Foods, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = US$51m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$160m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, J & J Snack Foods has an ROCE of 5.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 9.6%.

NasdaqGS:JJSF Return on Capital Employed October 20th 2021

What Does the ROCE Trend For J & J Snack Foods Tell Us?

In terms of J & J Snack Foods' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.4% from 17% five years ago. However it looks like J & J Snack Foods might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

In summary, J & J Snack Foods is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And with the stock having returned a mere 31% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for J & J Snack Foods you'll probably want to know about.

