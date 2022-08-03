Be Wary Of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) And Its Returns On Capital

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. On that note, looking into Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Gilat Satellite Networks is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = US$5.6m ÷ (US$372m - US$115m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Gilat Satellite Networks has an ROCE of 2.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Communications industry average of 8.4%.

NasdaqGS:GILT Return on Capital Employed August 3rd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Gilat Satellite Networks compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Gilat Satellite Networks here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Gilat Satellite Networks. About five years ago, returns on capital were 3.5%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Gilat Satellite Networks becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. However the stock has delivered a 53% return to shareholders over the last five years, so investors might be expecting the trends to turn around. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Gilat Satellite Networks that you might find interesting.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

