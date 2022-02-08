Be Wary Of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) And Its Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Forward Air:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$136m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$158m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Forward Air has an ROCE of 15%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Logistics industry.

NasdaqGS:FWRD Return on Capital Employed February 8th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Forward Air's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Forward Air.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Forward Air, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 19% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From Forward Air's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Forward Air. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 122% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

