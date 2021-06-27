Be Wary Of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) And Its Returns On Capital

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. On that note, looking into Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Enerpac Tool Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = US$20m ÷ (US$809m - US$115m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2021).

Therefore, Enerpac Tool Group has an ROCE of 2.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 9.1%.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trend of returns that Enerpac Tool Group is generating are raising some concerns. The company used to generate 10% on its capital five years ago but it has since fallen noticeably. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 42% over that same period. When you see both ROCE and capital employed diminishing, it can often be a sign of a mature and shrinking business that might be in structural decline. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

The Bottom Line On Enerpac Tool Group's ROCE

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 13% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Enerpac Tool Group (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

