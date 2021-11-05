Be Wary Of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) And Its Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on B.O.S. Better Online Solutions is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = US$960k ÷ (US$25m - US$8.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has an ROCE of 6.0%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 7.1% average generated by the Communications industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is B.O.S. Better Online Solutions' ROCE Trending?

In terms of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 8.6%, but since then they've fallen to 6.0%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by B.O.S. Better Online Solutions' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has gained an impressive 63% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

While B.O.S. Better Online Solutions isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

