Be Wary Of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) And Its Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Ameren (NYSE:AEE) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Ameren, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = US$1.4b ÷ (US$32b - US$2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Therefore, Ameren has an ROCE of 4.7%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.7%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Ameren's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important.

So How Is Ameren's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Ameren doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.7% from 6.2% five years ago. However it looks like Ameren might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From Ameren's ROCE

In summary, Ameren is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 95% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

