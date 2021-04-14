Be Wary Of AMCON Distributing (NYSEMKT:DIT) And Its Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating AMCON Distributing (NYSEMKT:DIT), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on AMCON Distributing is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$12m ÷ (US$158m - US$37m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Therefore, AMCON Distributing has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Retail Distributors industry average it falls behind.

AMEX:DIT Return on Capital Employed April 14th 2021

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating AMCON Distributing's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From AMCON Distributing's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at AMCON Distributing, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 10% from 14% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for AMCON Distributing. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 58% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

If you want to know some of the risks facing AMCON Distributing we've found 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While AMCON Distributing isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.